Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday morning, but it is still expected to bring flooding and damaging winds that could cause extended power outages across New England.

The storm is expected to make landfall near Rhode Island around midday. Its track will take it through central and western Massachusetts, but its impact will be felt across the state.

Here's a closer look at how the storm could impact the region:

What's Henri's current track?

What's the storm's timeline?

Coastal surge outlook

Potential for flooding

Potential for wind damage, power outages