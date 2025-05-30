We just can’t seem to shake off the threat for rain each weekend here in Boston. And this weekend is no different. However, we’re not going to see a complete weekend washout.

First, as we continue moving through this Friday, heads up! A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some brief heavy rain is possible, but the threat for severe weather remains low. We’ll keep an eye on the radar for you. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Early Friday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, but overnight, heavy rain will move in.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Talking about rain, we are expecting some wet weather for your weekend, but your entire weekend will not be a washout.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Saturday, most of the rain we’re tracking with an area of low pressure will move through Greater Boston during the morning. Some of the rain will be heavy. We also can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm or two.

By late morning into the afternoon, most of the rain will track north, giving way to a few spotty showers. Still, there will be some dry breaks from the rain by early to mid afternoon. Some of us might see a little sunshine, too. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday.

Another round of rain will likely push in Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. But by Sunday afternoon, we’ll see gradual clearing and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Next week, as high pressure moves offshore, summer-like weather will push toward New England. In fact, highs will be rise into the upper 70s by Tuesday. Then, by Wednesday through Friday, highs will reach the low to mid 80s!

Some late week showers are possible into next weekend. Stay tuned.