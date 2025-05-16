Tracking strong storms on Saturday: Damaging winds, hail, tornadoes possible

We’re looking at warm, muggy conditions Friday, but storms are on the way for part of your weekend.

As we continue moving through this Friday, expect partly sunny skies. Much of the day will be dry and muggy. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Friday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible late. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Heads up! Saturday is a First Alert due to the threat for strong to severe storms in the Greater Boston area.

Saturday storm threat

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A frontal system will push into New England on Saturday, giving way to scattered rain and storms. The greatest threat for severe weather will be over parts of western Massachusetts and western Connecticut. However, let’s not let our guard down in central and eastern Massachusetts.

Storms that develop will have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours. The threat for isolated tornadoes is higher toward western Massachusetts and western Connecticut. Let’s stay alert for storms in our region between noon and 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday's storm timing and impacts

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Some filtered sunshine is possible. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

A few lingering sprinkles and showers are possible Sunday as the frontal system moves away from our area. Most of the day will be dry, though. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Temps cool down next week

Then next week, get ready for a temperature roller coaster ride! Much cooler weather is on the way.

In fact, we’ll start the work week with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Unseasonably colder weather pushes in for the rest of the week, with highs in the 40s and 50s! Rain moves back in later in the week as well.

Boston's 10-day forecast

Boston weather radar