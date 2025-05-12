Tracking sunshine for now, but rainy weather returns soon

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts! Unsettled weather is moving back in this week.

As we continue moving through your Monday, enjoy the sunshine and the warm temperatures! High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Monday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies and a bright full moon (The Flower Moon). Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be a tad cooler, especially in Boston and along the coast. An easterly wind will keep afternoon temperatures down into the lower 60s. Our inland neighborhoods will see temperatures closer to the lower 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Our weather becomes a bit unsettled, starting on Wednesday. We’ll likely see a good deal of clouds Wednesday, with a few showers likely sneaking in late Wednesday evening. A southeast wind will keep temperatures in the upper 60s in Boston on Wednesday.

Have your rain gear handy for Thursday. We’re expecting a few scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Some of us will likely get through the day on Friday dry, but rain will return late Friday evening into Saturday. Then, rain is again possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Friday and Saturday and into the upper 70s by Sunday.

So the entire weekend will likely not be a washout. However, make sure you check back in with your NBC10 Boston First Alert Weather Team for constant updates.