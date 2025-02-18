Very cold and windy conditions will continue through Tuesday.

Despite the sunshine on Wednesday, highs will remain below normal, stuck in the 20s, thanks to cold air still lingering. Winds will decrease into Wednesday, as temperatures will remain chilly.

Will we get a big snowstorm on Thursday?

The next system coming in will be bringing large amounts of snow to Virginia and Washington, D.C. But on the current track south of New England, moving into the Atlantic by coastal Virginia, this is shaping up to be a low impact event here.

Any big shifts north could change that quickly, and we will keep you updated with changes. Right now, accumulations for parts of the region are up to 1 inch and the Cape and islands could see 1-3 inches of snow.

Warm up on the way?

By the weekend, the forecast takes a turn, as temperatures will be much more mild with high pressure moving in. Friday through Sunday is expected to be drier, with highs reaching the upper 30s into the weekend. Some light rain or snow showers are possible late Sunday as a trough moves through, but moisture will be limited.

Next week, temperatures should moderate further, with highs possibly reaching the lower 40s by Monday, though another system could bring a rain/snow mix on Tuesday into Wednesday.

