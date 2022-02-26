Tractor Trailer Carrying Mail Crashes Into Water in Weston

A tractor trailer crashed into the Charles River near the ramp from Route 95 to the Mass. Pike in Weston, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 12p.m. to find the truck partially submerged in the water.

According to State Police, Weston firefighters were able to rescue the driver, who did not know how to swim, who was found standing on top of the truck. Authorities say the driver was not hurt in the crash, but was still taken to a Boston hospital to be assessed.

The truck was carrying mail, and the U.S. Postal Inspectors have been notified, according to State Police.

Emergency crews remained at the scene early this afternoon. No additional information has been released.