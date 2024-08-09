Maine

Tractor-trailer carrying windmill blade collides with railroad bridge in Maine

Route 1 in the area was temporarily shut down so the scene could be cleared

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A tractor-trailer carrying a windmill blade collided with a railroad bridge in coastal Maine early Friday morning, leading to delays while crews worked to clear the scene.

Around 5:30 a.m., Maine State Police said the tractor-trailer, which was bringing a windmill blade to Columbia, collided with the railroad bridge that crosses over Route 1 in Stockton Springs. The collision caused both the tractor and trailer hauling the blade to overturn, temporarily shutting down Route 1.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No one was injured in the crash.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

State police said crews will be working throughout Friday morning to upright the load and reload the windmill blade onto a new trailer to return it back to the port in Searsport.

No additional details were released.

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us