Maine Turnpike reopens after 4-hour closure due to tractor-trailer crash

A serious tractor-trailer crash temporarily blocked both the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in the southern part of the state on Tuesday morning.

Maine State Police said the crash occurred in the area of mile marker 22 in Wells around 2:20 a.m. The driver of the tractor-trailer was reportedly traveling south in the rain when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway to the left and became intertwined with the guardrail, causing the truck to become disabled.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The tractor-trailer blocked the two passing lanes southbound and two of the passing lanes northbound.

The driver of the truck, 73-year-old Larry Beaugeard, of Dunbarton, New Hampshire, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The tractor-trailer was mostly empty, however, some plumbing supplies that were on board became strewn across the northbound lanes. A tow service was on scene assessing the situation early Tuesday morning. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

All lanes reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to police.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Maine Turnpike Authority, Wells police and Kennebunk fire.