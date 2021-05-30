Local

Bourne

Driver Killed in Crash With Tractor Trailer: Bourne Police

By Alec Greaney

bourne tractor trailer crash

The driver of a sedan was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer truck in Bourne, Massachusetts, according to police.

The accident occurred on Sandwich Rd. in Bourne, and closed traffic in both directions between the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge, the Massachusetts Department of Transporation reported around 6:15 p.m.

Bourne police said that the sedan driver had been killed, while MassDOT said there were serious injuries reported.

An aerial view of the scene showed the truck mostly off the road, with the sedan caught partially beneath it on one side.

Police said that traffic had been detoured to the scenic highway, and advised motorists to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

