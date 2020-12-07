Tractor-Trailer Crash Impacts Traffic on I-93 in Canton

A tractor-trailer rolled over Monday in Canton, Massachusetts, causing multiple lanes of Interstate 93 to close.

State police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that all but the left two lanes of I-93 southbound were closed after the crash near the intersection with Route 138.

The ramp from Route 138 onto I-93 southbound was also closed.

There were minor injuries in the crash, police said.

A photo from Massachusetts State Police showed debris lining the road after the rollover.