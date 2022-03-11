Tractor Trailer Crashes Cause Delays on Mass. Pike

Tractor trailer crashes are causing major delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday morning.

One crash between a box truck that ripped open and another tractor trailer occurred near the State Police Barracks in Weston. Traffic was snaking through on each side of the crash Friday morning. Delays stretched all the way back towards Route 495, taking about 90 minutes. Alternate routes include Route 9 and Route 20.

East of there, a crash involving a jack knife tractor trailer caused delays further up the Mass Pike. The road was completely shutdown near the Cambridge Street entrance ramp for some time Friday morning. The tractor trailer has since been removed. One lane was open around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.