A tractor-trailer crashed into a house in Braintree, Massachusetts, on Saturday evening.

Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston that no one was at the River Street home at the time of the crash. They also said they found two dogs in the cabin of the truck but no driver.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

#BREAKING: A tractor-trailer crashed into a house on River Street in #Braintree this evening. Neighbors say no one was home at the time. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/W6TRR8pVzq — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) July 24, 2021

It's not clear if anyone was injured.

Police and other officials are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.