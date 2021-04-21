Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Plainville

Tractor-Trailer Fire on I-495 Causes Major Delays

Aerial views showed the burned truck on the right shoulder of the southbound side of the highway.

A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 495 in Plainville, Massachusetts was causing major delays Monday morning.

Aerial views showed the burned truck on the right shoulder of the southbound side of the highway.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Only one lane was opened on the southbound side as of 7:00 a.m. of the road as crews responded.

Commuters were advised to seek alternative routes, including taking Route 1A to Route 140.

As of 8:20 a.m., delays were persisting but the left and center lanes had opened, transportation officials said.

Nor further information was immediately available.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Plainvillecrashtractor trailer
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us