Tractor trailer gets stuck in Boston's Sumner Tunnel

A semi truck got stuck midway through Boston's Sumner Tunnel on Saturday afternoon, temporarily shutting it down and causing a traffic backup in the middle of a holiday weekend.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released video of the incident, saying they completed inspections and only found minor scrapes to the tunnel.

The scene cleared with all lanes open around 5 p.m.

Further information was not released.