Boston

Tractor trailer gets stuck in Boston's Sumner Tunnel

The incident caused only minor scrapes to the tunnel

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A semi truck got stuck midway through Boston's Sumner Tunnel on Saturday afternoon, temporarily shutting it down and causing a traffic backup in the middle of a holiday weekend.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released video of the incident, saying they completed inspections and only found minor scrapes to the tunnel.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The scene cleared with all lanes open around 5 p.m.

Further information was not released.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us