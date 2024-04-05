Boston

Tractor trailer gets stuck in Sumner Tunnel causing delays in Boston

The over height tractor trailer got stuck in the tunnel around 3 p.m. Friday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

There were traffic delays in Boston on Friday afternoon after an over height tractor trailer got stuck in the Sumner Tunnel.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said shortly after 3 p.m. that the left lane was closed and delays should be expected.

Police and MassDOT vehicles were seen blocking the entrance, with a line of cars sitting behind them.

Around 4:30 p.m., aerial footage showed the truck being removed from the tunnel by a tow truck.

