Tractor Trailer, Mini Van Crash in Auburn; At Least 1 Person Injured

The tractor trailer was carrying liquid nitrogen, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

At least one person was taken to the hospital Sunday after a tractor trailer carrying liquid nitrogen and a mini van crashed in Auburn, Massachusetts.

Police said the two vehicles collided on Route 12 at Johnson Street, prompting one lane of Route 12 north to close. The closure was expected for several hours and drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Auburn police said one person was taken to a local hospital. No details were provided on the person's injuries.

Images showed a mini van pinned up against a guardrail by the semi.

Massachusetts State Police were assisting on scene.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, though Auburn police reminded people on their Twitter account to "stay alert out there." An investigation is ongoing.

MassachusettsAuburntractor trailerwater street
