Tractor Trailer Overturned on Mass. Pike East to 128

A tractor trailer rollover crash at the Mass. Pike interchange with I-95 and Route 128 will cause traffic during the Wednesday morning commute, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The tractor trailer flipped on its side on the eastbound ramp of the Mass. Pike in Weston to 1-95/Route 128 northbound Wednesday morning. The ramps from northbound 128 to get onto the Mass. Pike, eastbound on the Pike to go south on 128 and westbound are closed due to the crash.

Massachusetts State Police said they were able to extricate the driver, a 41-year-old male. The extent of his injuries was unclear. Crews were also dealing with a fuel spill as they worked to upright the tractor trailer.

Traffic on I-95/Route 128 northbound was being diverted to exit 41. Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, drive slowly and use caution, MassDOT said.

No further information was immediately available.