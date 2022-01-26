Major Delays After Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Route 495 in Andover

Two car crashes on Route 495 caused traffic delays on both sides of the highway Wednesday morning.
In Andover, a tractor trailer rollover crash caused a gravel spill on I-495 southbound. just south of the I-93 southbound on-ramp. Three lanes were closed due to the crash, with only the high-speed and breakdown lanes getting by. The ramp from I-93 southbound remains open but to may need to be closed temporarily for cleanup.
Crews are working to upright the tractor trailer and a bulldozer is on scene to clear the debris. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said commuters should expect major delays and avoid the area if possible.
A second crash occurred on the northbound side of Route 495. Crews are working to clear that as well. No further information was immediately available.
