Tractor Trailer Rollover Inside Ted Williams Tunnel Causes Delays

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said commuters should expect delays after a tractor trailer rollover crash

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts State Police

An overturned tractor trailer inside the Ted Williams Tunnel caused traffic delays in Boston on Tuesday morning.

The tractor trailer was heading westbound on Interstate 90 when it rolled over at the exit 135 on-ramp. The exit 135 on-ramp to Interstate 93 north and south is closed. The Congress Street ramp to I-93 north and south is also closed.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said commuters should expect delays. State police were on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

