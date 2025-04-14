Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down I-95 in central Maine overnight

A tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 95 in central Maine caused a stretch of the highway to be shut down overnight.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on I-95 north in Pittsfield. State police said their initial investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle was traveling too close to the shoulder in a one-lane construction zone, causing the tractor-trailer to roll over.

The driver was hauling a flatbed trailer carrying a load of construction supplies.

The driver was not injured, and there were no workers present at the construction site at the time of the crash.

Traffic was diverted off Exit 150, with I-95 closed to northbound traffic until about 5 a.m.