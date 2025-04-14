Maine

Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down I-95 in central Maine overnight

The highway reopened around 5 a.m. Monday

By Marc Fortier

A tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 95 in central Maine caused a stretch of the highway to be shut down overnight.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on I-95 north in Pittsfield. State police said their initial investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle was traveling too close to the shoulder in a one-lane construction zone, causing the tractor-trailer to roll over.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The driver was hauling a flatbed trailer carrying a load of construction supplies.

The driver was not injured, and there were no workers present at the construction site at the time of the crash.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Traffic was diverted off Exit 150, with I-95 closed to northbound traffic until about 5 a.m.

More Maine stories

Maine Apr 12

Trump admin. ordered to unfreeze funding in Maine transgender student dispute

Maine Apr 12

2 employees injured in fire at medical marijuana facility in Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us