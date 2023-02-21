Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over, Dumping Trash Along NH Roadway

A tractor-trailer rolled over in a residential neighborhood in Barrington, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning, dumping a truckload full of trash along the roadway.

State police said they received a call around 5 a.m. to assist Barrington police with a crash on Franklin Pierce Highway. When they arrived, troopers found a Peterbilt tractor with attached trailer resting on its side, with the cab of the vehicle against a tree. The crash resulted in the contents of the trailer, household trash, being emptied across the roadway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 67-year-old David Garon of Lyndeborough, was not injured in the crash. He was cited for excessive speed and his vehicle was taken out of service due to the extent of the damage.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours while crews clean up the area, state police said.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call Barrington police at 603-664-7679.