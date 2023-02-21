Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over, Dumping Trash Along NH Roadway

The driver was not injured in the crash

By Marc Fortier

NH State Police

A tractor-trailer rolled over in a residential neighborhood in Barrington, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning, dumping a truckload full of trash along the roadway.

State police said they received a call around 5 a.m. to assist Barrington police with a crash on Franklin Pierce Highway. When they arrived, troopers found a Peterbilt tractor with attached trailer resting on its side, with the cab of the vehicle against a tree. The crash resulted in the contents of the trailer, household trash, being emptied across the roadway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 67-year-old David Garon of Lyndeborough, was not injured in the crash. He was cited for excessive speed and his vehicle was taken out of service due to the extent of the damage.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours while crews clean up the area, state police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call Barrington police at 603-664-7679.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

School Van Crashes in NH, No Injuries Reported

New Hampshire 16 hours ago

NH Nonprofit Heads to Ukraine to Continue Helping Orphans Impacted By Russian Invasion

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us