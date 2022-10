A tractor-trailer rolled over early Friday morning on Storrow Drive in Boston.

The truck crash happened near the BU Bridge. Eastbound traffic on Storrow Drive was still closed as of 4:30 a.m. as crews worked to remove the box truck.

Emergency crews from the Boston Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Storrow Drive EB remains closed as crews work to remove this box truck that rolled over and is on its side between the BU Bridge and the railroad tracks. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/krZ1Pk5ICz — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) October 14, 2022

