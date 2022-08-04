Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Yarmouth Fire Department

Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth

Fire officials haven't said yet what may have sparked the fire

By Matt Fortin

Four trailers holding construction debris go up in flames in Yarmouth

Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.

Fire crews attacked the fire from all sides to get it down. Just after 8 a.m., an excavator was brought in to pull the trailers apart and spread the debris out, so that could be extinguished too. The trailers were waiting to be transported off Cape Cod, but are now a total loss.

Fire officials haven't said yet what may have sparked the fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crews are expected to be on scene working for a few more hours still.

More Cape Cod News

Cape Cod Jul 23

Shark Sightings Pile Up Off Coast of Cape Cod This Weekend

Cape Cod Jul 21

7 Sea Turtles Return to Cape Cod Waters After Lengthy Recovery

This article tagged under:

Yarmouth Fire DepartmentfireYarmouth
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us