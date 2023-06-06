Video of racist incident sparks probe into owner of Trader Ed's

The owner of a popular Cape Cod bar and restaurant is being investigated after video of a disturbing confrontation surfaced.

Barnstable police and the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office on Tuesday confirmed the investigation into the owner of Trader Ed's over what they described in a news release as "a matter widely reported by media outlets and on social media platforms."

The video shows a man use racial slurs against a Black man, threaten to kill him and others and step on his foot. The man whom the slurs were used against, Millyan Phillips, told NBC10 Boston that person who speaking to him was John Shea, the owner of Trader Ed's.

Phillips said the interaction took place outside a different bar in downtown Hyannis. He'd called 911 on Shea, who appeared to be driving while impaired, and said things got ugly when Shea found out about the call.

Video that purportedly shows the incident shows the man say to Phillips, "Do you f----- know who I am? Get the f--- out of my town. Get the f--- out of my town. You use my name again, you'll end up in a grave. Use my name again, you'll end up in a grave, you and all your friends."

He uses a racial slur for Black people, and when asked what he said, replies, "You're a nice guy." The man is also seen stepping on Phillips' foot, which Phillips said was assault.

He recalled: "And then after that he told me he was going to shoot me in the back of the head with shotgun."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Shea and Trader Ed's for comment but has not heard back. The restaurant was closed Tuesday.

On Friday, someone writing from the restaurant's Facebook page replied to a post showing video of the incident — which also showed the man who appeared to be Shea call someone a money and say, "My family don't look like you" — by offering apologies, as well as some explanations.

"I admit I Was Wrong ! I Appologize (sic) ! Lets make this better not about hate Please," read one post, part of a back-and-forth in the comments.

It wasn't immediately clear who was writing from the Trader Ed's Facebook page, which was taken down Monday.

Phillips said the interaction lasted several minutes. After he got away, he called police; he said he's been told the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Barnstable police have told NBC10 Boston that its civil rights/community resource officer is investigating the incident.

In Tuesday's statement, local police and prosecutors wrote that they "acknowledge the community's interest in pursuing this matter and will provide an update at the conclusion of the investigation."

A popular destination on the Cape, Trader Ed's has a pool and becomes a nightclub with a DJ on weekend nights.

NBC10 Boston's Michael Pescaro contributed to this report.