West Roxbury

Trader Joe's coming to West Roxbury

The grocery chain will open a new location at the former site of Walgreens on Centre Street; it will be the fourth Trader Joe's in Boston

A new location of Trader Joe's will soon open in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood.

The grocery chain's website says it will be opening a store at 1199 Centre Street, the former location of a Walgreens pharmacy that closed in November.

Trader Joe's did not say when the new store will open.

There are three other locations in Boston, with two more in Cambridge and others in the nearby communities of Arlington, Brookline, Needham, Newton and Somerville.

