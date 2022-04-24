Local

Traffic Alert: Copley Square Exit on I-90 Eastbound Closed for Ramp Work

By Thea DiGiammerino

Attention drivers - you may have to make adjustments if you're traveling into the Copley area of Boston for the next month.

Starting Sunday night, the exit from the Mass Pike eastbound to Copley Square until Memorial Day weekend. During that time crews will be doing work on portions of the bridge deck on the ramp to Copley Square.

The I-90 eastbound exit ramp to Huntington Avenue/Pru will not be closed, but drivers should expect delays in the area due to the work. Detour routes will be posted, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

