Traffic Cones Thrown Again From Onto Charles River From Mass. Ave. Bridge

Traffic cones have repeatedly been thrown off the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge onto the Charles River, and authorities are investigating.
It took four hours Friday for a team of engineers to retrieve 131 traffic cones from the thinning ice.
Normally, they inspect bridges underwater in warmer weather. But Friday, they used a lifesaver to hoist them back onto the bridge.
"It is a little bit of a dicey operation whenever you have ice on a river, it can be dangerous," said Massachusets Department of Transporation Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.
The cones are part of a bicycle safety pilot program launched in November.
Last month, about 50 cone were thrown onto the river.
MassDOT says it's unclear why someone would do this.
"It's hard to say," he said. "I mean, I don't know what the motivation is of somebody to just do that."
A spokesperson for the state police says there is surveillance video, but they have not been able to identify who is responsible yet.