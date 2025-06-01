Traffic delays expected again Sunday on Mass. Pike as bridge work continues

Bridge replacement work continues Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike at the interchange of Interstates 90 and 95 near the Newton-Weston border, leading to another day of increased traffic.

All but one lane remains closed in both directions between exits 123 and 125 until 5 a.m. Monday.

This stretch of I-90 typically sees about 100,000 cars a day — even on the weekends — and officials with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation had warned these closures could create delays of up to three hours if there wasn't a drastic reduction in the number of vehicles on the roadway.

MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said his best advice was for people to avoid the area, if possible. If not, leave early and give yourself a lot of extra time.

The bridge replacement is part of the larger, $230 million I-90/I-95 Interchange project, which involves rehabilitating eight bridges and replacing five of them. The work involves demolishing the existing bridge, then bringing in pre-fabricated bridge units and installing them, all before the morning rush on Monday.

"This is going to be one of the most impactful projects of the year," Gulliver said in an interview with NBC10 Boston Friday morning. "It's a really intense period of construction but it's short pain and we'll be done for the year. This will be the big one this year."

This is just the first of two weekends where we’ll have these closures. All but one lane will be closed in both directions between exits 123 and 125 starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday from June 20-23.

Overall, this work will make this interchange more modernized, according to MassDOT.

"It will make for a smoother ride into the future, and a much safer ride," Gulliver explained. "This is a necessary upgrade...this is going to ensure long-term there are no safety issues and no surprise closures because we have to do some emergency repairs."

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver spoke with NBC10 Boston Friday morning about this weekend's bridge work that will cause major traffic on the Mass. Pike, as well as residual traffic other places like Route 128 and local roadways.