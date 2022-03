A serious crash on Interstate 95 in Foxboro, Massachusetts, has resulted in traffic delays Thursday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred on I-95 southbound, prior to Exit 12B.

Two left lanes are closed, and there was an approximately 1-mile delay just before 10 a.m.

There were no immediate details about the crash, including any potential injuries.

