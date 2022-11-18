Traffic Dispute Led to Fatal Shooting in Lowell, Officials Say

Authorities have released new information after a 26-year-old man was killed in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Odogwu Ganobi, of Lowell, was shot to death around 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, investigators now believe the fatal shooting may have followed a verbal altercation between Ganobi and two people he didn't know.

Police have learned that Ganobi and the two others started fighting about a traffic dispute, officials said Friday. Shortly after, Ganobi was fatally shot.

According to officials, one of the two individuals is believed to be a man, approximately 5'7" tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200. Police stress that anyone who believes they may know the people involved should not attempt to contact them, rather they should immediately contact law enforcement.

An investigation is active and ongoing by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell police and Massachusetts State Police detectives.