Traffic nightmare on the Mass. Pike this weekend. Here's what you need to know

Weekend lane closures have taken effect on the Massachusetts Turnpike, as work has begun at the interchange of Interstate 90 and Interstate 95 near the Newton-Weston border.

The work will bring significant delays, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says if you don't need to drive there, avoid the area.

For the duration of the weekend, a stretch of the Mass. Pike between Newton and Weston has been reduced to just one lane in each direction.

“This is going to be a real test," driver Sue McCalley said.

The state is redesigning the I-90/I-95 interchange.

While there’s still about two more years of work that needs to be done, a critical milestone has now been reached. A bridge needs to be demolished and rebuilt, and a lot of work will be done this weekend -- leading to the lane closures.

“We all have several alternate routes, so I can always go around, under and over, but it’s still going to take patience," McCalley added.

State transportation officials say there could be massive congestion in this brief but intense phase.

“What we’re telling people first and foremost, if you don’t need to come through this area, it’s not a great place to be taking a discretionary trip this weekend," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

The project also means that the MBTA Commuter Rail line to Framingham and Worcester will be closed to train traffic, so shuttle buses will be brought in. They’ll be free, but this too will mean a slower go for anyone on the move through this area.

Around 100,000 drivers typically use this stretch of the Mass. Pike on any given day, and that could lead to back ups this weekend of up to three hours unless there’s a drastic reduction in vehicles.

Stephen Wilhelm said it will be worth it to have safer infrastructure.

“It’s going to be absolutely terrible, but it has to happen," he said.

All lanes of traffic will be back open Monday at 5 a.m., just in time for the morning commute. And then we’ll do this for one more weekend starting in three weeks.