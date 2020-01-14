Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
traffic stop

Traffic Stop in Brockton Leads to Arrests of 4 on Firearm Charges

Police said an officer found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and a loaded revolver during the stop

By Melissa Buja

By Melissa Buja

Brockton Police Department

A traffic stop over the weekend in Brockton, Massachusetts, led to the arrest of four people on firearm charges after police say a 12-gauge shotgun and a revolver, both loaded, were found in the vehicle.

An officer on patrol stopped a Chevrolet pickup truck for a revoked registration at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

When the officer questioned the driver, Mark Carone, 21, of Brockton, police said he couldn't find his driver's license or registration.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Hi-Way Safety Systems 12 mins ago

Police Seize Homeowner’s Cellphone in Deadly Pembroke Crash Probe

Sign-stealing allegations 7 mins ago

‘Sad Day’: Read the Red Sox’ Full Announcement of Alex Cora’s Departure

Because the vehicle wasn't registered, the officer told Cardone the truck was going to be towed and the contents inside would be inventoried.

It was during that time that the officer found the loaded shotgun.

Cardone was placed under arrest.

His three passengers, Shawn Messinger, 19, of Taunton; Cierra McKeown, 19, of Taunton; and Kathleen Martin, 18, of Brockton, were then searched.

That's when police said the officer found a loaded revolver with a brown handle in Messinger's backpack. The bag also allegedly contained a bag of marijuana, a hatchet, several knives, a scale and a box of pellets.

Messinger, McKeown and Martin were also placed under arrest.

All four were arraigned on various firearm charges Monday in Brockton District Court. Cardone was also arraigned on operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating on a revoked registration.

This article tagged under:

traffic stopCierra McKeownfirearm chargesKathleen Martinloaded 12-gauge shotgun
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us