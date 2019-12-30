Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Concord Fire Department

‘Tragic Accident’: Fire That Burned Down Historic Concord Mansion Started in Chimney

The 120-year-old home was built by a descendant of presidents John and John Quincy Adams who himself was a U.S. secretary of the Navy and longtime treasurer of Harvard University

By Asher Klein

By Asher Klein

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The fire that destroyed a historic mansion in Concord, Massachusetts, started in a chimney in the building, fire authorities said Monday.

Flames spread throughout the building on Fairhaven Hill Road and eventually consumed it on Friday, bringing down the roof and blowing out windows while fire crews struggled to get water to the structure — the neighborhood only has private fire hydrants so water had to be piped and trucked in.

The fire began in a fireplace, investigators have determined. It spread through a breach in the mortar of the chimney, allowing very hot gases to escape and ignite parts of the mansion's structure, according to a statement from Concord's fire and police chiefs, as well as the state fire marshal.

"We're confident the fireplace was used in a correct and appropriate manner by the occupants of the home, and that this was a tragic accident," Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said in the statement.

The 120-year-old home, made in the classical revival style, was built by a descendant of presidents John and John Quincy Adams who himself was a U.S. secretary of the Navy and longtime treasurer of Harvard University, according to state historical records.

More coverage of the Concord Mansion fire

Concord Dec 29

Smoke Smolders From Historic Concord Mansion Following Massive Fire

Concord Dec 28

Historic Mansion Destroyed in Huge Blaze Was Concord’s ‘Mount Vernon’

This article tagged under:

Concord Fire DepartmentConcord mansion fireFairhaven Hill Road
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us