The top two levels of a Roxbury parking garage owned by Northeastern University are closed Thursday following the deaths of two young children and a woman who were found unconscious on a sidewalk on Christmas Day.

Questions are still swirling around the tragic fatalities. While authorities investigate the deaths surrounding the trio’s death and what their relationship, if any, could have been, here’s what we do know so far:

The scene

Northeastern University warned the public that there was heavy police presence in their Renaissance Park Garage near the MBTA Ruggles station and warned everyone to stay away from the area.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston’s SkyRanger Helicopter showed an SUV on the top floor of the parking structure with three doors open. The vehicle was blocked off with police tape and authorities seem to have been investigating the car.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said two car seats were found in the SUV. It is unclear how the vehicle is involved in the incident.

The response

The woman and two children, who are believed to be no older than 5, were rushed to an area hospital where they were pronounced “non-viable,” according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

In response to the tragedy, Northeastern University announced it is closing the top two levels of its eight-story parking structure “until a permanent solution is implemented.” Security presence will also monitor the garage 24/7 in wake of the deaths.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh expressed his condolences in a Tweet, calling the deaths a “horrible tragedy for this family on this Christmas Day.”

Rollins said the fatalities were difficult to digest as a mother and Gross agreed in calling the scene a “tragedy.”

Help offered

People who may have witnessed the deaths and emergency responders who responded to the scene are encouraged to reach out for help. Trauma response teams are available to help them cope at 617-431-0125.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.