Family of Volunteer Killed by Therapy Animal in Bolton Issues Statement

The family of a 73-year-old volunteer at a Massachusetts animal therapy farm who died over the weekend after she was repeatedly rammed by a sheep released a statement Monday.

Kim Taylor, of Wellesley, was caring for livestock in a pen alone at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton “when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her,” Bolton police Chief Warren Nelson said in a statement Sunday.

Taylor, a longtime volunteer at the farm, “suffered extensive serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest” shortly after police and emergency personnel responding to a 911 call arrived on the scene and started providing first aid, he said.

She was taken to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced dead, he said.

Her family asked for privacy in a statement released Monday.

"Our mother, Kim Taylor, was not only a great mother, grandmother and friend but was also a huge animal lover," her daughters, Candice and Samantha Denby, said. "She found joy in her weekly volunteering at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton, MA. This accident was tragic and we are so very sad.

Taylor's daughters said she worked as a nurse for over 30 years and recently retired after taking care of patients in the Critical Care Unit at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton. She was an avid knitter, cook and Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed going for walks outside with her dogs.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured volunteer,” the farm added in a statement Monday.

Taylor had been volunteering at the site for 14 months.

Animal control and farm personnel are now determining what to do with the sheep.

The nonprofit Cultivate Care Farms on its website says it provides animal-based mental health therapy for children and adolescents.