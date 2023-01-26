Trailer Detaches From Cab, Blocks Part of Washington Street in Jamaica Plain

A portion of Washington Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was closed down on Thursday morning, after a trailer came apart from its truck and blocked part of the road.

The trailer, seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the middle of the road, came apart from the truck cab carrying it at the 3100 block of Washington Street. The call came in to police around 7 a.m.

Traffic Alert: In #Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood this trailer came apart from the truck cab at the 3100-block of Washington St. near Forest Hills MBTA station. This will be here for some time. A portion of Washington St. is closed. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/hzLYLYrTvV — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) January 26, 2023

For reference, that's near the Forest Hills MBTA station.

No one was reported hurt in the incident, Boston police said.