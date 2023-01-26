Local

JAMAICA PLAIN

Trailer Detaches From Cab, Blocks Part of Washington Street in Jamaica Plain

By Mark Garfinkel and Matt Fortin

this trailer came apart from the truck cab
NBC10 Boston

A portion of Washington Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was closed down on Thursday morning, after a trailer came apart from its truck and blocked part of the road.

The trailer, seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the middle of the road, came apart from the truck cab carrying it at the 3100 block of Washington Street. The call came in to police around 7 a.m.

For reference, that's near the Forest Hills MBTA station.

No one was reported hurt in the incident, Boston police said.

