Trailer tips over on I-290 in Worcester area; troopers seek driver

State police are looking for the driver whose trailer overturned on Interstate 290 in the Worcester area early Wednesday morning, causing lane closures.

Massachusetts troopers said they responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a trailer carrying two vehicles that overturned near mile marker 16, on the eastbound side of I-290. Crews had to shut down the left and middle travel lanes.

Police didn't locate the vehicle that had been hauling the trailer, nor the driver, they said.

An investigation is ongoing to find their whereabouts and learn what led to the crash.