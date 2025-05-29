Rhode Island

Train derails in Rhode Island, prompting street closures

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

A train derailed in Cumberland, Rhode Island, on Wednesday night, resulting in street closures in the area.

A spokesperson for Providence and Worcester Railroad told WJAR that six of its rail cars were derailed, blocking two crossings. They said two of the rail cars are leaking plastic pellets.

Police have blocked off High Street and Titus Street.

Photos from the scene showed the train leaning to the side.

No injuries were reported, the rail company spokesperson said.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

