Train derails in Rhode Island, prompting street closures

A train derailed in Cumberland, Rhode Island, on Wednesday night, resulting in street closures in the area.

A spokesperson for Providence and Worcester Railroad told WJAR that six of its rail cars were derailed, blocking two crossings. They said two of the rail cars are leaking plastic pellets.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police have blocked off High Street and Titus Street.

Photos from the scene showed the train leaning to the side.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No injuries were reported, the rail company spokesperson said.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.