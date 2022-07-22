Train Hits Car in Sherborn, Causing Traffic Delays

A train hit a car in Sherborn, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, blocking the roadway and causing traffic delays.
Sherborn fire reported the crash shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Twitter. It occurred on North Main Street and Farm Road and involved a MassCoastal Freight Train, police said.
Fire officials initially said that the road would be blocked for several hours, but reported shortly before 7 a.m. that the scene had been cleared and roads had reopened. They said there is still a major backup of traffic.
No injuries were reported.
No further details on the crash were released.