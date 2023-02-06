Train Service at Alewife Station Still Closed After Car Sends Concrete Barrier Crashing Down

Shuttle buses will replace train service between the Alewife and Davis Square MBTA stations on Monday for the Red Line, after a car crashed on the top floor of the Alewife parking garage, causing a concrete barrier and debris to fall below over the weekend.

Alewife Station in Cambridge and its garage remained closed Monday morning, and shuttle buses were replacing service between Alewife and Davis Square until further notice, according to the MBTA.

Buses will pick up and drop off in the Alewife Busway.

Shuttle buses were replacing Red Line service between Davis and Alewife stations.

On Saturday, authorities said a car crashed into the top floor of the Alewife parking garage, which sent the concrete barrier and debris onto the station below.

Crews were working to assess the damage, and overnight Saturday into Sunday, were able to remove the 10,000-pound barrier. The MBTA on Sunday said it was continuing to clear other debris, and examining the roof's structural integrity. Riders were told to expect shuttles to continue this week.

The car involved in the crash was photographed hanging off the fifth level of the parking garage, after apparently sending the barrier crashing down. MBTA Transit Police called the driver's actions "intentional," but have not said more. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The MBTA said Alewife Station will be closed through at least Monday, and that Red Line Service is likely to remain closed for the week.

The concrete barrier appeared to land on the glass roofing of the station, being held up by the metal framing, which caused panes of glass to fall below and shatter.

The driver of the car was found unconscious and taken to a local hospital, according to Cambridge first responders, who added that a child was also taken to the hospital after being hit by glass.