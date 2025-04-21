‘Deeply saddened': New England leaders mourn Pope Francis' death

The news of Pope Francis' death Monday at the age of 88 prompted an immediate outpouring of sorrow in Massachusetts and beyond.

Boston Archbishop Richard Henning issued a statement just before 8 a.m. reacting to the pontiff's passing.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pope Francis. His legacy as Holy Father is broad and deep," he said. "In his ministry and across his writings he has continuously called us to deeper faith and to a more generous participation in the boundless compassion of God. He has challenged us to turn away from selfish impulses and towards communion with others and respect for God's creation. I am personally grateful that he called me to the Episcopacy and entrusted me with the pastoral care of the Church of Boston. His example remains a guiding light to the Universal Church. Through the intercession of Our Blessed Mother and Saint Joseph, may he rest in peace."

Numerous New England lawmakers took to social media to share their thoughts.

"I join the millions of people around the world mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a transformational leader whose humility, compassion, and moral clarity touched the lives of so many," Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan said.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis," Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern said. "His Holiness led with courage and compassion—and he understood that faith is about more than words, it’s about action. He didn’t just talk about feeding the hungry—he fed the hungry. He didn’t just denounce oppression—he fought for justice. He defended the dignity of immigrants and worked to end war and bring about peace. And in doing so, he taught people of all faiths how to live with integrity and purpose. For me, Pope Francis has been a source of hope and inspiration in difficult times. I hope his successor carries forward his vision of a Church that puts faith into action and leads with humility and service by caring for the most vulnerable among us."

Schmalz called his papacy history and said his legacy will be remembered perhaps for centuries.

"Leading by his words and example, Pope Francis was one of the most inspiring Popes and spiritual leaders of my lifetime, at a time when we needed him most," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. "He brought people together, teaching mercy, compassion and reconciliation. I join Catholics across the world in mourning."

"I join the world in mourning the loss of Pope Francis— a leader 'of peace, for peace.' He urged us to lift up the poor, protect our planet, and show compassion to migrants and refugees. I heard this firsthand from Francis in his 2015 address to Congress; his message rings louder today. May he rest in peace," Connecticut Rep. Joe Courtney said.