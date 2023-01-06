Local

Boston

Transit Police Arrest Man in Connection to Woman Shot on MBTA Bus

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Dason Alves from Dorchester.

By Mike Pescaro and Irvin Rodriguez

MBTA Transit Police arrested a man seen in a surveillance image after a woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston on Friday.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Dason Alves from Dorchester and charged him with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges.

The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston.

A 60-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

No further information was immediately available.

