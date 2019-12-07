21-Year-Old Driver Pulled From Icy Shrewsbury Pond Pronounced Dead

The driver who was trapped in a car that had flipped and submerged in Jordan Pond has died, according to Shrewsbury police.

Deven Jared Koenig, 21, from North Grafton, Massachusetts died at UMass Medical Center, shortly after he was pulled out of the car by firefighters.

He was pulled from an overturned car submerged in Jordan Pond in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to a call of an overturned car in the Jordan River shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, and found the car submerged in four feet of water.

Within minutes, firefighter pulled the car out of the water and broke the windows to release the water. They used the Jaws of Life to pull the driver out of the driver's side door.