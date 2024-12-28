Massachusetts

Travelers brace for icy conditions amid holiday rush

Freezing rain could impact road travel Saturday

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Winter weather advisories are in place in Massachusetts with possible slick, icy roads early on Saturday morning, especially in parts of Worcester County.

Our crews spotted Fitchburg city workers getting ready for the drop in temperatures and freezing rain ahead of the weekend.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

We're told some DPW crews in Worcester County will pretreat roads and remain on standby in case they get any emergency calls.

On Friday afternoon, NBC10 Boston caught up with a plow driver already preparing private properties and spreading salt on the asphalt before the wintry weather, which is expected to start really impacting drivers around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

"We're treating, pretreating some of our parking lots and some of our steeper residentials to get ahead of the ice," said Mitchell Nardone, owner of Chicopee Row Landscaping.

AAA estimates about 119 million Americans are traveling this holiday season between this past Saturday and New Year's Day.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsTravelHolidays
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us