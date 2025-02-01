Travelers express flying fears following two plane crashes in two days

The collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter over Washington, D.C. that killed dozens of people was followed by the crash of an air ambulance in Philadelphia, raising concerns about the safety of our skies.

It makes for a jarring week for air travel.

Sixty-seven people were killed in the D.C. crash over the Potomac River. Black boxes have been recovered from the American Airlines flight as crews continue their work gathering debris from the river. The tragedy hit hard in New England as we learn the local ties of several on board, including many in the figure skating community.

In northeast Philadelphia, officials are still working on the details, but the company that operates the jet said they could not confirm any survivors out of the six people on the plane. Several people on the ground were taken to the hospital with injuries. The aircraft crashed just seconds after taking off from the airport.

The tragedies are fresh in the minds of travelers at Logan International Airport on Saturday.

"Of course you want to say to yourself it could happen to anybody anytime, but then you get on a plane and hope that everybody in control," said Dan Lelchuk, who is a frequent flier. "We know we have amazing profesionals working and you just think it's going to work its just a terrible thing that happened but you have to keep on doing what you're supposed to be doing, get on the flight and hope it all goes smoothly."