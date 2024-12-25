Travelers hit the road on Christmas Eve

Many traveled on Christmas Eve as they planned to reunite with loved ones for the holidays.

Some of those plans got disrupted early Tuesday morning by snowy wintery weather.

"This morning, it was bad, so it delayed my travel," said Arthur Dunn, who was driving from Worcester to Boston.

Dunn had been putting off holiday shopping until Tuesday.

"Everything is situated in the last minute, you know, you go to refine your search, you know, it comes out right," he said confidently.

Whether prepping for Christmas dinner or buying presents, people were out in full force ahead of the holiday.

AAA Northeast said 90% of all travel this season is on roads.

"The reality is, is that there's always a chance of something going wrong along the way," said Mark Scheildrop of AAA.

He said AAA has recently been getting a lot of calls for road assistance after a number of car batteries died.

"If you've been putting off regular maintenance, if you've been skipping oil changes, if you've got a check engine light on, that's a recipe for a breakdown," he explained.

At Logan Airport in Boston, those on early flights with American Airlines had to deal with unexpected delays.

The airline announced it had technical problems and grounded all its planes for a few hours on Tuesday.

"We returned our rental car and we saw the notification and we're like, 'Oh, no,'" said customer Adrianne Groff.

In Natick, the Kapitulik family stopped at a gas station along Interstate 90 to refuel before continuing their journey from Connecticut to Boston.

"Dec. 24, we do my favorite holiday tradition," said Eric Kapitulik.

Years ago, Kapitulik's son, Axel, burned his hand on a heater as a baby and was treated at Shriners Children's hospital.

"Going there and seeing some of the other children, just sobering, to say the least," said Kapitulik.

Every year on Christmas Eve, the family drives to Shriners to donate toys and money for children.

"It's always fun just come here," said Axel. "We always get ready for it, we always get excited."

He also talked about the importance of being with loved ones during the holidays.

"It's really important, always," he said. "You got to stay close to home, stay close to your family make great memories with them."