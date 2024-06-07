New beer garden to pop up across Boston parks this summer

A new beer garden on wheels may be coming to a park near you this summer.

The mobile outdoor beer garden, offering a blend of Latin-influenced brews and Caribbean and modern American cuisine, was described as the first of its kind for Boston in an announcement Friday from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“Our parks and open spaces create opportunities to build community across generations,” said Wu in a news release. “That’s why I’m so thrilled for our traveling beer garden to make stops across the city to activate our parks in new ways this summer by bringing people together in partnership with Roundhead Brewing Company and Fresh Food Generation.”

Both business are minority-owned. Roundhead Brewing Company, which opened in Hyde Park in 2022, describes itself as Massachusetts’s first Latino-owned brewery while Fresh Food Generation is a woman-owned, Black-owned small business in Dorchester.

The Alianza Park Series, as the pop-up beer garden series is called, will launch in South Boston at A Street Park from June 19 to June 30. It will travel to seven subsequent locations in Fenway, East Boston, Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Dorchester and Allston-Brighton.

“Every two weeks, not only will the location change, but we will be featuring a new menu item in honor of each neighborhood,” said Cassandria Campbell, CEO of Fresh Food Generation.

The schedule can be found at: roundheadbrewing.com/alianza-park-series.