Boston

New beer garden to pop up across Boston parks this summer

Roundhead Brewing Company of Hyde Park and Fresh Food Generation are teaming up with the City of Boston for the Alianza Park Series in the summer of 2024

By Jessie Castellano

beer generic
Getty Images

A new beer garden on wheels may be coming to a park near you this summer.

The mobile outdoor beer garden, offering a blend of Latin-influenced brews and Caribbean and modern American cuisine, was described as the first of its kind for Boston in an announcement Friday from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“Our parks and open spaces create opportunities to build community across generations,” said Wu in a news release. “That’s why I’m so thrilled for our traveling beer garden to make stops across the city to activate our parks in new ways this summer by bringing people together in partnership with Roundhead Brewing Company and Fresh Food Generation.”

Both business are minority-owned. Roundhead Brewing Company, which opened in Hyde Park in 2022, describes itself as Massachusetts’s first Latino-owned brewery while Fresh Food Generation is a woman-owned, Black-owned small business in Dorchester.

The Alianza Park Series, as the pop-up beer garden series is called, will launch in South Boston at A Street Park from June 19 to June 30. It will travel to seven subsequent locations in Fenway, East Boston, Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Dorchester and Allston-Brighton.

“Every two weeks, not only will the location change, but we will be featuring a new menu item in honor of each neighborhood,” said Cassandria Campbell, CEO of Fresh Food Generation.

The schedule can be found at: roundheadbrewing.com/alianza-park-series.

