Travis Roy Remembered in Massachusetts and Vermont

A day after the death of Travis Roy, many in Massachusetts and Vermont continued to pay tribute to him.

Roy was paralyzed during a Boston University hockey game 25 years ago. He spent the rest of his life raising awareness for spinal cord injury research. He died Thursday at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Friday, on the 21st anniversary of Roy's No. 24 being retired by BU, the men's ice hockey team held its first practice since March. The team shared a photo of players holding up their sticks in Roy's honor.

Exactly 21 years ago, 24 was the first number retired by our program.



Today was our first practice on Agganis ice since March and there was only one way to kick it off. pic.twitter.com/FpvCzwn7pQ — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) October 30, 2020

Vermont's governor also sent his condolences to Roy's friends and family Friday.

"There are times when we choose our challenges, and other times when our challenges simply choose us. It's what we do in the face of those challenges that defines who we are," Gov. Phil Scott said, quoting Roy. "Those words mean more to me today than ever. The world the world certainly could use a few more role models like Travis Roy these days."

Scott called Roy one of his personal heroes, saying Roy's upbeat attitude has long inspired him.

Roy spent much of his time at a family property on Lake Champlain in Colchester. The Green Mountain State was also where Roy's foundation raised millions of dollars over the years for paralysis research through a Wiffle ball tournament at a scale replica of Fenway Park in Essex.