Treacherous travel conditions expected by afternoon

Thursday's storm is expected to drop a mess of snow, ice and rain on New England, and public works crews are preparing.

Crews expect road conditions to rapidly deteriorate throughout the day today.

The focus overnight has been pre-treating the roads with a brining system, to try to create a surface the snow is less likely to stick to. Then as the snow and sleet fall, crews will be salting, sanding, and plowing the roads as needed.

“We also start a brining system, what brining does is kind of help – a bringing system kind of helps reduce what sticks to the roads, so we do some pre-treatment with brining and that kind of helps with lessening the amount of salt that we actually need, but as you can see from our salt pile here, we got deliveries yesterday and today, so we’re ready for this storm," said Jill Lathan, the Somerville DPW commissioner.

Many school districts have canceled Thursday in anticipation of how treacherous the roads are expected to get from midday into the afternoon.

And if you can work from home, it might be your best bet today – because while the morning commute is expected to be messy, the evening commute is expected to be even worse.

“So we’re looking at snow coming down in the morning and then sleet and freezing rain making the roads slick in the afternoon, so tomorrow the biggest thing for drivers to know is that they need to slow down in these slick conditions, give yourself extra time to get where you’re going, and make sure you’re being really careful about how you accelerate and decelerate, so that you don’t lose traction on these slick and icy roads," explained Jillian Young of AAA Northeast.

You can do your part by giving plows and sanders extra space as they work to clear the roads and make them safe.

As for the air, Logan Airport is warning travelers to check the status of their flight before heading out. The weather is expected to cause delays.