Treasury secretary, Gov. Healey highlight community college opportunities

As Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen explored smart building technology at Roxbury Community College along state and Boston city officials Wednesday, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey used the opportunity to highlight the state's MassReconnect program that allows students 25 and older to attend community college for free.

"I'm not suggesting anyone here is over 25," Healey joked, as students showed the governor, Mayor Michelle Wu and Yellen automated control systems they've worked on as part of a new program at RCC's Center for Smart Building Technology.

As the commonwealth looks to fill new climate sector jobs and train talent, Healey said that "our community colleges and programs like this are integral."

Yellen is in Boston highlighting the Inflation Reduction Act. Her tour comes a day before the Senate is slated to take up a revised version of Healey’s proposal to use interest earned from the state’s massive rainy day fund to help the administration compete for millions in competitive federal dollars.